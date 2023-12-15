|
15.12.2023 22:30:00
Better Cloud Stock: Snowflake vs. Oracle
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) represent two different ways to invest in the growing cloud market. Snowflake helps companies clean up and aggregate large amounts of data for third-party applications through its cloud-based data warehouses. Oracle is the world's largest database software company, and it's transformed a lot of its on-site applications into cloud-based services over the past decade.Snowflake usually attracts growth-oriented investors, while Oracle's slower expansion rates, stable profits, and steady dividends make it more appealing to value-oriented investors. But over the past three years, Snowflake's stock declined about 45% as Oracle's shares soared 66%. Let's see why that happened and whether Oracle is still the better buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
