|
12.09.2023 13:41:00
Better Cloud Stock: Zscaler vs. DigitalOcean
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) represent two different ways to invest in the booming cloud software market. Zscaler is a cybersecurity company that provides "zero trust" services that treat everyone as a potential threat. Instead of installing its tools through on-site appliances like most traditional cybersecurity companies, Zscaler offers them as subscription-based cloud services -- which are cheaper and easier to scale as a company grows. DigitalOcean provides cloud infrastructure services to small businesses. Unlike larger cloud platform providers like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), DigitalOcean offers up smaller "droplets" of servers at lower prices.Both stocks soared to their all-time highs in November 2021. But today, Zscaler and DigitalOcean trade nearly 60% and 80% below those record levels. The bulls retreated as the macro headwinds throttled their revenue growth, and rising interest rates popped their bubbly valuations. Should investors take a chance on either of these out-of-favor growth stocks right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!