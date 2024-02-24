|
24.02.2024 18:38:00
Better Comeback Stock: Alibaba vs. Peloton
Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) have both frustrated plenty of investors over the past few years. Alibaba's stock hit its all-time high in October 2020 as the bulls embraced the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader, but it subsequently sank more than 75% as it faced fierce macro, regulatory, and competitive headwinds.Peloton's stock closed at its record high in January 2021 as its sales of connected bikes and subscriptions accelerated throughout the pandemic. But it then shed roughly 97% of its value as its growth stalled out amid broad economic reopening. Could either of these beaten-down stocks be a worthwhile turnaround play for patient investors?Image source: Peloton.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!