Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
|
28.12.2025 16:24:01
Better Consumer Staples ETF: Vanguard's VDC vs. Invesco's RSPS
The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) stands out for its much lower cost, broader diversification, and stronger risk-adjusted returns compared to the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPS), though both funds focus on the U.S. consumer staples sector and offer the same yield.Both VDC and RSPS target U.S. consumer staples stocks, but they take different approaches: VDC tracks a market-cap-weighted index with over 100 holdings, while RSPS uses an equal-weighted strategy across 36 names. This comparison looks at cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help decide which style may appeal more to investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!