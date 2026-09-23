Staples Aktie

Staples für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.09.2026 22:52:12

Better Consumer Staples ETF: Vanguard's VDC vs. State Street's XLP

Comparing the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLP) and Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) reveals two defensive giants with nearly identical costs but different approaches to portfolio concentration and yield.

Both funds serve as defensive ballast for a portfolio, focusing on companies that sell essentials like food, beverages, and household goods. These "recession-resistant" stocks often perform differently than the broader market during periods of volatility. For investors seeking lower volatility than the broader S&P 500, these ETFs offer a focused way to own the companies behind everyday products. The fund's portfolio consists of companies that provide essential goods.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Staples Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Staples Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Minus in den Feierabend - 7.000-Punkte-Marke erstmals geknackt -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- US-Börsen schließen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenso nachgab. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen