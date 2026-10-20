Airbnb Aktie
WKN DE: A2QG35 / ISIN: US0090661010
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21.10.2026 01:57:21
Better Consumer Stock for 2026: Airbnb vs. DICK'S Sporting Goods
As global travel demand shifts and specialty retail adapts to new consumer habits, investors face a choice between two industry leaders. Should you buy Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) or DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)?
Airbnb transformed the travel landscape by connecting hosts and guests globally through its marketplace. DICK'S Sporting Goods has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and a robust physical store network. Both companies cater to discretionary spending but offer vastly different business models, making this a classic match-up between technology and retail.
Airbnb operates as a global marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering unique stays and experiences in over 220 countries and regions. By facilitating over 9 million active listings without owning the underlying real estate, the company maintains an asset-light model. This approach has allowed it to become a significant presence among travel and tourism stocks.
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Nachrichten zu Airbnb
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06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: Airbnb öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel Airbnb-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Airbnb-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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09.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel Airbnb-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Airbnb-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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08.10.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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02.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Airbnb-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Airbnb-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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25.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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24.09.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
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23.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Airbnb
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Airbnb
|156,22
|-0,69%
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