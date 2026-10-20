Airbnb Aktie

Airbnb für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QG35 / ISIN: US0090661010

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21.10.2026 01:57:21

Better Consumer Stock for 2026: Airbnb vs. DICK'S Sporting Goods

As global travel demand shifts and specialty retail adapts to new consumer habits, investors face a choice between two industry leaders. Should you buy Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) or DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)?

Airbnb transformed the travel landscape by connecting hosts and guests globally through its marketplace. DICK'S Sporting Goods has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and a robust physical store network. Both companies cater to discretionary spending but offer vastly different business models, making this a classic match-up between technology and retail.

Airbnb operates as a global marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering unique stays and experiences in over 220 countries and regions. By facilitating over 9 million active listings without owning the underlying real estate, the company maintains an asset-light model. This approach has allowed it to become a significant presence among travel and tourism stocks.

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Airbnb 156,22 -0,69% Airbnb

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