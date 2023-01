Better Cruise Stock to Buy Right Now: Norwegian or Lindblad Expeditions?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With cruising making a comeback thanks to revenge travelers (those making up for lost travel time during the pandemic), and worldwide cruise revenue expected to grow at an annual rate of 9.29% through 2027, investors might be wondering which maritime travel stocks make the best picks. Today, let's compare two different cruise companies and determine which cruise line stock makes a better buy in today's market.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) stock fell dramatically since the onset of COVID, and it still trades 78% below its January 2020 highs. But 2023 bookings for the cruise operator are on pace with pre-pandemic levels, and the company set a new revenue-per-passenger record last quarter. Is it finally time to buy the dip on this cruise line stock?Passenger-derived revenues surged 14% higher than 2019 levels and surpassed company estimates during the third quarter, thanks to higher ticket prices and strong onboard revenue generation. Occupancy for the quarter matched company estimates, hitting 82% and marking a 17-point sequential improvement over the previous quarter. Continue reading