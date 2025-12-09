NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
09.12.2025 13:00:00
Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Now With $2,000: XRP (Ripple) vs. Stellar
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) both promise fast, low-cost cross-border payments, but they chase different customers and profit pools, and their blockchains are used at very different rates.So with $2,000 to put to work in your portfolio, which of the pair offers the stronger long-term case? Let's walk through how each chain aims to generate value and figure it out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
