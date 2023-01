Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Okta

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the economy tightens up, management everywhere will be challenged to cut costs wherever possible to minimize any effects of a slowdown. However, there are a few areas where cutting expenses aren't in a company's best interest. Cybersecurity software falls into this bucket, which leads to the question of which cybersecurity stocks are the best to buy.Two popular cybersecurity investments are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and for a good reason: They are the go-to solutions in their respective offerings. So which one should investors be paying attention to in 2023? Read on to find out.There is no all-encompassing cybersecurity solution. Instead, multiple companies provide different methods to create effective protection. CrowdStrike and Okta are complementary, so you don't have to worry about the investment being a zero-sum game.Continue reading