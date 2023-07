Better Cybersecurity Stock: CyberArk vs. Tenable

Many cybersecurity companies develop tools that fortify an organization's network against external threats and block those attacks as they occur. However, CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) and Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) are different because they focus on proactively stopping those attacks by cleaning up internal threats.CyberArk's privileged access management (PAM) software secures a company's network against internal threats like corporate spies and disgruntled employees. Tenable 's Nessus platform scans a company's entire software infrastructure for potential soft spots like misconfigured software, weak passwords, and network flaws.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel