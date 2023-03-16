|
16.03.2023 14:45:00
Better Cybersecurity Stock: Fortinet vs. Cloudflare
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) represent two different ways to invest in the cybersecurity market. Fortinet's next-gen firewall upgrades traditional firewalls with network filtering tools, and it provides other end-to-end protection services through on-site appliances, software, and cloud-based services. Cloudflare is a content delivery network (CDN) provider that accelerates the delivery of digital content on websites and shields them from bot-based attacks.Fortinet is growing slower than Cloudflare, but it's consistently profitable by both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP measures. Cloudflare is only profitable on a non-GAAP basis.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
