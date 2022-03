Better Cybersecurity Stock: Fortinet vs. Tenable

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Data breaches, ransomware attacks, and other types of cyberattacks have cost organizations tens of billions of dollars in recent years. The total number of cyberattacks worldwide skyrocketed 50% in 2021, according to Check Point Research, and peaked at a whopping average of 925 weekly attacks per organization last December.That escalation has sent organizations scrambling to upgrade their digital defenses. It's also turned many leading cybersecurity stocks into evergreen investments that are resistant to macroeconomic headwinds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading