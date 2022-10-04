|
04.10.2022 15:23:00
Better Cybersecurity Stock: Palo Alto Networks vs. Fortinet
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) are both promising cybersecurity companies that have consistently bested the market. Over the past five years, Palo Alto's stock rallied about 240% as Fortinet's stock surged more than 580%. By comparison, the Nasdaq Composite rose just over 60% and the S&P 500 by about 40%.Both companies impressed investors with their robust revenue growth and rising profits. Investors also increasingly viewed the cybersecurity market -- which Fortune Business Insights expects to grow at a compound annual rate of 13.4% between 2022 and 2026 -- as an evergreen industry that could weather the unpredictable macro headwinds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!