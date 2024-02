Better Cybersecurity Stock: SentinelOne vs. CrowdStrike

Modern businesses are now so digital that hackers and other malicious actors are potentially the greatest threats these companies face. According to IBM, a breach can cause $4.45 million in damages, 15% more than just three years ago.Today's cybersecurity market is valued at roughly $222 billion and could grow by 12% annually through 2030. It's a highly competitive field, but companies like CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) are emerging as rising stars with cutting-edge products.Their rapid revenue gains in the quickly expanding broader security field make both stocks great long-term ideas for growth-oriented investors. But is one better than the other?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel