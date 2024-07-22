|
22.07.2024 11:59:00
Better Dark Horse Weight Loss Drug Stock: Pfizer vs. Roche
Both Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Roche Holdings (OTC: RHHBY) rank among the world's most powerful pharmaceutical companies. Yet neither is actively competing in the all-important market for weight loss drugs, which is currently being split between the likes of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.Still, both have ongoing plans to develop weight loss pills. If those plans pan out, the returns are likely to be enormous. So which of these dark horse competitors has the better shot at catching up to the leaders and staking out a claim for themselves? Let's dive in and find out.Pfizer's most discussed weight loss program for the moment is danuglipron, and it's currently in phase 1 clinical trials. The pill is formulated for once-per-day administration, and the company has already stated an intent to proceed to phase 2 trials in the second half of this year. But danuglipron isn't exactly an asset that investors should get excited about.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!