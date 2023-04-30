30.04.2023 13:10:00

Better Dividend Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Enbridge

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has a roughly 3.1% dividend yield today. Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) yield is more than twice as high, at around 6.6%. If you are a dividend investor looking to maximize the income your portfolio generates, you would probably buy Enbridge. And while dividend yield is not the only factor you should consider when buying a stock, in this case, that decision looks like it would be the right one.Here are four reasons why.Dividend investors pay keen attention to dividends, so that's a logical place to start a comparison. As noted, Enbridge has a much higher yield, so it clearly has the edge there.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Analysen

07.06.22 ExxonMobil Neutral Credit Suisse Group
21.04.22 ExxonMobil Outperform RBC Capital Markets
29.03.22 ExxonMobil Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.03.22 ExxonMobil Overweight Barclays Capital
03.03.22 ExxonMobil Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enbridge Inc. 35,82 0,70% Enbridge Inc.
ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil) 108,22 2,29% ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen