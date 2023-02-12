|
12.02.2023 12:45:00
Better Dividend Growth Stock: Texas Instruments vs. Microchip Technology
If you like, dividends, dividend growth, and the prospects of technological innovation, analog and embedded semiconductor stocks are a great place to look.Analog and embedded chip companies are generally capital-light and less volatile than other types of semiconductors. Capital-light, because trailing-edge manufacturing doesn't have the high capital requirements of leading-edge logic and memory plants. Less volatile, as analog and embedded chips go into a wide variety of electronic equipment.Beyond diversification, analog and embedded chips in large, complex machines such as planes, automobiles, and factory equipment tend to have long-lived, dependable revenue streams. This is because of the complexity, temperature and pressure requirements, and long development cycles of highly sophisticated equipment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!