Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The healthcare sector offers income-seeking investors plenty of attractive stocks to consider. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) especially stand out. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Jan. 19, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss which of these two dividend stocks is the better pick right now.Continue reading