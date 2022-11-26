|
26.11.2022 14:15:00
Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Viatris?
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) have a lot more in common than first glances would suggest. The two were both spun off from larger companies and now deliver above-average dividend yields.As pharmaceutical companies, they provide the potential for steady growth and income that many investors seek. Each company has its own impending hurdle that may be depressing the price of its shares. In AbbVie's case, it is the patent cliff next year for its immunology drug Humira, the top-selling drug last year other than COVID-19 vaccines.In Viatris' case, the concern is a little more nebulous. What, exactly, is the company going to be? When it first spun off as a combination of the UpJohn division from Pfizer and Mylan, it appeared to be a maker of generic drugs. Now, the company is looking to streamline its business with an eye toward more novel and profitable therapies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!