|
01.04.2022 13:52:00
Better Dividend Stock: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron
If you are interested in adding some energy industry exposure to your portfolio, you should start by looking at integrated energy giants like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). In some ways, the two investments are almost interchangeable, but they aren't in other important ways. Here's why long-term investors might choose one over the other.ExxonMobil has increased its dividend annually for roughly four decades. Chevron's payout boosting streak has run for about 35 years or so. Both dividend-growth runs are still alive, despite the deep oil price slump in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic led to a decline in demand. The thing is, energy is a highly cyclical industry, so up cycles and down cycles, often swift and steep, are not unusual. That makes it even more impressive that these two companies have been able to keep their dividends growing steadily for so long.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!