Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. HP

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When investors are looking for long-term dividend plays, they often buy blue chip stocks in the consumer staples, financial, pharmaceutical, energy, and utilities sectors. Fewer investors gravitate toward tech stocks -- presumably because they're mostly bought for growth instead of stable dividends. That's why many tech stocks were crushed last year when rising interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments.Yet there are still plenty of blue chip tech stocks which provide the same stability, predictable returns, and high yields as the more popular dividend plays. Let's take a closer look at two of them -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- and see if either blue chip tech stock is worth buying as an income play in this turbulent market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading