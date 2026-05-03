Black Hills Aktie
WKN: 867434 / ISIN: US0921131092
|
03.05.2026 14:15:00
Better Dividend Stock: NextEra Energy vs. Black Hills
The utility sector is changing. An increase in electricity demand is expected to drive faster growth for a sector traditionally seen as a slow-and-steady tortoise. That said, there are different ways to invest in the sector. Some might like historically growth-oriented companies like NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), while others may prefer a less exciting business like Black Hills (NYSE: BKH). Here's a comparison of both to help you decide.NextEra Energy owns one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States. Its Florida Power & Light operation has long benefited from in-migration to the state. Still, it is a slow and steadily growing business. The utility's real growth engine is its unregulated clean energy business. NextEra Energy has built this division into one of the world's largest producers of solar and wind power.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hills Ltd
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Black Hills Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Black Hills Corp.
|64,05
|0,71%
|NextEra Energy Inc
|83,29
|3,26%