Black Hills Aktie

Black Hills für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 867434 / ISIN: US0921131092

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.05.2026 14:15:00

Better Dividend Stock: NextEra Energy vs. Black Hills

The utility sector is changing. An increase in electricity demand is expected to drive faster growth for a sector traditionally seen as a slow-and-steady tortoise. That said, there are different ways to invest in the sector. Some might like historically growth-oriented companies like NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), while others may prefer a less exciting business like Black Hills (NYSE: BKH). Here's a comparison of both to help you decide.NextEra Energy owns one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States. Its Florida Power & Light operation has long benefited from in-migration to the state. Still, it is a slow and steadily growing business. The utility's real growth engine is its unregulated clean energy business. NextEra Energy has built this division into one of the world's largest producers of solar and wind power.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hills Ltd

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Black Hills Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Black Hills Corp. 64,05 0,71% Black Hills Corp.
NextEra Energy Inc 83,29 3,26% NextEra Energy Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:44 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
13:23 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
02.05.26 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen