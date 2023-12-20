20.12.2023 14:45:00

Better Dividend Stock: Pfizer or British American Tobacco?

Dividend stocks offer attractive features for income and growth investors alike. On the income side, many blue chip dividend stocks sport higher yields than those of risk-free assets such as the 10-year Treasury bill, and their payouts also appear safe and dependable, as corporate cash positions are at near-record levels in many instances. Investors can also improve their long-term returns by reinvesting their distributions, giving the power of compound growth an added boost. According to a recent report by Hartford Funds, over the past 62 years, reinvested dividends accounted for 69% of the total returns of the benchmark S&P 500 index.Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) (aka BAT) are blue chip dividend stocks that command attention for two reasons. First off, both sport yields that are several times higher than the 1.5% average for S&P 500 stocks. They thus provide particularly generous income streams for shareholders. Second, both are known for their ability to generate ample free cash flow, which bodes well for the sustainability of their payouts and the prospects of future  distribution hikes.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen

15.12.23 Pfizer Kaufen DZ BANK
14.12.23 Pfizer Neutral UBS AG
14.12.23 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.12.23 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.23 Pfizer Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 13 310,00 3,90% Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Pfizer Inc. 25,65 -0,19% Pfizer Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
In Asien entwickeln sich die Märkte am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen