Better Dividend Stock: Pfizer or British American Tobacco?

Dividend stocks offer attractive features for income and growth investors alike. On the income side, many blue chip dividend stocks sport higher yields than those of risk-free assets such as the 10-year Treasury bill, and their payouts also appear safe and dependable, as corporate cash positions are at near-record levels in many instances. Investors can also improve their long-term returns by reinvesting their distributions, giving the power of compound growth an added boost. According to a recent report by Hartford Funds, over the past 62 years, reinvested dividends accounted for 69% of the total returns of the benchmark S&P 500 index.Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) (aka BAT) are blue chip dividend stocks that command attention for two reasons. First off, both sport yields that are several times higher than the 1.5% average for S&P 500 stocks. They thus provide particularly generous income streams for shareholders. Second, both are known for their ability to generate ample free cash flow, which bodes well for the sustainability of their payouts and the prospects of future distribution hikes.