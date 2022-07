Better Dividend Stock: Pfizer or Eli Lilly?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Millions of people have benefited from medications developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) through the years. Quite a few investors have also benefited from the two big drugmakers' steady dividends.Which is the better dividend stock now? Here's how Pfizer and Lilly stack up against each other.Pfizer has paid a dividend for 334 consecutive quarters. To put that into perspective, Franklin D. Roosevelt was still in his second term as U.S. president when Pfizer initiated its dividend. The company has increased its dividend for 12 years in a row. Over the past five years, Pfizer boosted its dividend payout by 25%.Continue reading