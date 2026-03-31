Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
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31.03.2026 18:20:00
Better Dividend Stock: Realty Income vs. AGNC
Realty Income (NYSE: O) and AGNC (NASDAQ: AGNC) are both popular among income-seeking investors. Realty Income, which owns a portfolio of over 15,500 properties across the U.S., the U.K., and seven European countries, is one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts (REITs). AGNC, a leading mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT), owns a $94.8 billion portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgages.As REITs, Realty Income and AGNC must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their lower tax rates. But which high-yielding stock is a better buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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