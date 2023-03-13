|
13.03.2023 13:15:00
Better Dividend Stock: Target vs. Home Depot
Wall Street's worries about a potential recession on the way have put more focus on dividend stocks in 2023. These companies tend to run more stable businesses that aren't as exposed to short-term demand swings. Their dividend payments can also be a valuable buffer, providing some returns while stock markets are headed lower.With those positive factors in mind, let's compare two highly successful retailers, Target (NYSE: TGT) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which have several decades of steady payout increases between them, to see which is the better stock purchase right now.Both companies are struggling with a pivot in demand away from categories that had been booming in earlier phases of the pandemic.Continue reading
