|
01.04.2023 13:35:00
Better Dividend Stock: Walmart vs. Target
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) stand out as retailers with unusually strong dividend prospects. The two companies each have raised their payouts for more than 45 consecutive years, demonstrating financial strength and stability through a wide range of selling conditions.Yet while they compete in the same industry, Target and Walmart will appeal to different types of investors. Let's compare these dividend giants to see which would fit better in your portfolio.Walmart has boosted its dividend in each fiscal year since 1974, putting it at 49 consecutive years. Target's streak is just slightly longer at 51 years. Given that history, it's a safe assumption to make that both retailers can thrive through economic downturns, and that their management teams prioritize conservative capital management.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
