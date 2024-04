Better Dividend Stock Buy: Apple vs. Coca-Cola

They don't compete in the same industry, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) share many similarities as investment candidates. The companies own two of the most valuable brands on the planet, helping them command huge profit margin advantages over their peers. And they are cash-generating machines, which gives their management teams extra resources they can direct toward stock buybacks and a growing dividend payment.Coca-Cola and Apple are both favorites of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, too.With those similarities in mind, let's stack the two companies up against each other as dividend investments.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel