Better Dividend Stock to Buy: Home Depot vs. Coca-Cola

If you're on the hunt for profitable, well-established businesses to put in your dividend portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) both deserve a closer look. These giants dominate their respective industries and generate ample cash flow. Their management teams prioritize returning that cash to shareholders through a steadily rising dividend payment that's well covered by earnings.Their businesses have different characteristics that might make one a better fit than the other for your portfolio. Let's take a closer look at which is the better stock to buy right now.Coke's latest results show off several of its major competitive strengths. Beverages are a consumer staple niche, and that factor has helped sales rise even as shoppers pulled back on other spending areas in recent months. Coke's organic revenue was up 11% year over year last quarter, beating management's expectations.