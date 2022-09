Better E-Commerce Stock: Amazon or Walmart

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since 2020, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) have seen substantial benefits from shifting consumer trends toward e-commerce due to the pandemic. However, pandemic tailwinds for e-commerce have now changed to headwinds, and both are managing the negative financial impacts of COVID-19: high inflation, rising interest rates, and the increased threat of a recession. Although many people consider Amazon and Walmart a duopoly in the retail industry, one of these behemoth retailers should do much better than the other in the current market. Let's look at which company is the better e-commerce platform today.Amazon was among the first companies to sell products online, starting operations out of Jeff Bezos' garage on July 5, 1994. As a result of its head start, the company has grown into the largest online retailer in the U.S. market. The company has a market share of 37.8% in the U.S. as of June 2022, according to consumer data firm Statista. Many assume that a Chinese website like Alibaba Group Holding is the world's most dominant e-commerce player. However, Amazon takes the crown by far when ranked by revenue generated, according to the web application company AxiomQ, which lists Amazon at $469.82 billion and second-place JD.com at $149.32 billion in revenue.