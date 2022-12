Better E-Commerce Stock: Amazon vs. Shopify

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

E-commerce received a shot in the arm during the pandemic, and it rapidly captured market share from traditional retailers. Now that the one-time boost is over, the e-commerce adoption trendline has reverted to its normal curve. This regression has harmed companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), at least in the near term. Both companies aggressively spent to build out their platforms, warehouse logistics, and advertising, but weren't rewarded with increased market share. Now, each company is operating at a significant loss.Can either of these companies turn it around in 2023?Continue reading