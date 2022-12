Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. BigCommerce

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) both help merchants set up online stores, process payments, and fulfill orders. Their cloud-based services are attractive options for smaller retailers that don't want to join a big third-party marketplace like Amazon.But Shopify and BigCommerce both lost more than 70% of their value this year as they faced the post-pandemic slowdown in online sales, inflationary headwinds, and other macro challenges related to higher interest rates. Should investors consider buying either out-of-favor e-commerce stock as a turnaround play? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading