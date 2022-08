Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Etsy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

E-commerce is a broad industry. There are companies directly involved with the process, and facilitators like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). I believe facilitators make better investments, as they usually have better margins and insulation against what is or isn't in style.However, Shopify and Etsy have been terrible investments in 2022 after crushing the market in the past two years.Continue reading