Better Electric Vehicle Stock: Lucid vs. Ford

2021 was a banner year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks, with the industry witnessing some of the most hyped initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent memory. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was one such EV stock that went public last year after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Wall Street went wild after Lucid's Air Dream Edition sedan -- also its first electric car -- beat Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery range, and the stock shot up almost 50% just in October.Lucid stock has since lost half its value as the EV rally cooled off. In between, legacy automaker Ford (NYSE: F) emerged as a red-hot, promising EV stock in the making as it earmarked billions of dollars to up its EV ante. Between Lucid and Ford, investors in EVs now have two high-potential stocks to pick from. Which of the two is a better EV stock to own, though? Here's the bull case for each to help you decide.Howard Smith (Lucid): Ford is a well-known entity as an automotive investment. But it's effectively no less of a start-up than Lucid as an EV investment. It may have experience that Lucid doesn't have in mass production, but a recent misstep has already shown that it will also need a learning curve when it comes to EV production. Ford just recalled nearly half of the 100,000 Mach-E electric SUVs it has produced over the past two years. Continue reading