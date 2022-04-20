|
20.04.2022 14:25:00
Better Electric Vehicle Stock: Tesla or Ford
The whole automotive sector is surely facing headwinds lately. Supply chain issues are hurting the performance of all the major automakers. Even as the sector undergoes a massive transformation toward a focus on electric vehicles (EVs), the current backdrop has made it more challenging to identify the most likely winners.If you want to look past those headwinds and bet on the long-term potential of the EV market, which is a better stock to buy to do so -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Ford (NYSE: F)?Even though the macro environment is tough, Tesla managed to keep its production relatively flat sequentially in 2022's first quarter, with 305,407 vehicles rolling off the assembly lines compared to 305,840 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Compared to the prior-year quarter, Tesla's deliveries grew 68%. By comparison, Ford's vehicle sales fell 17.1% year over year in Q1. Continue reading
