Renewable Aktie
WKN DE: A0RN4Q / ISIN: US75971W2052
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28.03.2026 09:44:00
Better Energy Stock: Brookfield Renewable vs. Enterprise Products Partners
Energy is sort of like ice cream. Both come in lots of flavors. When anyone talks about the energy sector, they're referring to a broad spectrum of companies.With oil and gas prices soaring amid the conflict with Iran, most energy stocks are trouncing the broader market so far in 2026. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) and Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE: EPD) are two examples from very different parts of the energy sector. Which of these two is the better energy stock to buy now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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