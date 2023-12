Better ETF to Buy: Vanguard Growth Fund vs. Invesco QQQ Trust

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) makes sense for almost any investor.Buying ETFs is the easiest way to put together a diversified portfolio of stocks without having to do the hard work of managing them yourself. Typically, the only additional cost to owning an ETF is a modest expense ratio, which could be just a fraction of a penny on the dollar .The most popular ETFs track the S&P 500, but investors have a wide range of options beyond these basic index funds. If you are a growth stock investor, two ETFs worth looking at are the Vanguard Growth Fund (NYSEMKT: VUG), which tracks the performance of the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq -100 index, made up of the 100 biggest non-financial companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel