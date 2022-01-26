|
Better EV Stock in 2022: Nio, Rivian, or Lucid?
A lot can change in a decade. Tesla began selling its Model S sedan in 2012 and fought skepticism about its vision for the electric vehicle (EV) market for years. Today, the company is worth nearly $1 trillion, and electric vehicles are making their strongest arguments ever that they're the future of the automotive industry.The global market for battery electric vehicles is now estimated to be $64 billion, but the analysts at Statista predict it could grow to $212 billion by the decade's end. Up and coming EV makers like NIO (NYSE: NIO), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) have gone public recently, and all three show long-term promise. But which is most likely to be the biggest short-term winner for investors?NIO is a China-based manufacturer of premium electric vehicles. It's currently selling two SUV models -- the ES8 and ES6 -- and a sedan, the EC6. As of the end of October, it had delivered a total of 145,703 units. This gives it the most extensive production track record among these three companies; Rivan and Lucid are just getting started in production.Continue reading
