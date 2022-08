Better EV Stock Right Now: Rivian or Lucid Group?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you hear about electric vehicles (EVs), your mind probably immediately turns to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). And rightfully so -- the Elon Musk-led enterprise is the king of electric cars, boasting a 26% share of the global battery electric vehicles (BEVs) market. That said, there are several other pure-play EV companies that should be on your radar moving forward.Two companies in particular, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), have been making their names heard recently. Both stocks have collapsed more than 50% year-to-date in light of company-specific issues and an unstable macroeconomic environment. But has the latest pullback created unique buying opportunities for shrewd investors?Let's examine the current situation for both Rivian and Lucid to help investors determine which stock is the better buy right now .Continue reading