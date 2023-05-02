|
02.05.2023 16:15:00
Better FAANG Stock: Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two of the largest tech companies in the world. Alphabet owns Google, YouTube, Android, Gmail, Chrome, and Google Cloud, while Meta dominates the social networking space with Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.Alphabet and Meta both reached record highs during the growth stock buying frenzy in 2021. But as of this writing, shares of Alphabet and Meta trade approximately 30% and 40%, respectively, below those all-time highs. Let's see why the bulls retreated from these two FAANG stocks, and if either one will bounce back later this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
|28.04.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|845,00
|-0,47%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|95,74
|0,28%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|96,00
|-0,08%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|216,45
|-0,21%