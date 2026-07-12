State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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13.07.2026 00:56:01
Better Financial Sector ETF: European-Focused iShares EUFN vs. State Street KBE Targeting U.S. Banks
The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) and the State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEMKT:KBE) offer distinct paths into finance, separating broad European regional exposure from concentrated U.S. banking sub-industries.While both funds operate within the financial sector, they cater to different geographic mandates and risk profiles. The State Street SPDR S&P Bank ETF provides equal-weighted access to domestic banks of all sizes, whereas the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF spans developed Europe, capturing large-cap institutions across multiple financial services categories beyond simple commercial banking.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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