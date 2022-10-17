|
17.10.2022 15:13:00
Better Fintech Stock: PayPal or Upstart
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) represent two very different ways to invest in the fintech market. PayPal processes digital payments for businesses and individuals, while Upstart helps lenders approve loans with non-traditional data like a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history.Both stocks attracted a lot of bulls during the pandemic-induced rally in growth stocks last year but fizzled out as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds crushed the market. PayPal's stock hit an all-time high of $308.53 last July, but now trades at about $80. Upstart closed at an all-time high of $390 last October, but it trades at $23 today. Could either of these beaten-down fintech plays bounce back? Let's take a fresh look at their businesses to find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!