08.11.2022 11:35:00
Better Fintech Stock: Robinhood Markets vs. Coinbase Global
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) both disappointed a lot of investors over the past year. Robinhood's stock closed at an all-time high $70.39 last August, but it now trades at just over $10 a share. Coinbase's stock hit an all-time high of $357.39 last November, but its shares are now worth less than $60.Both stocks crashed for similar reasons. Their trading platforms initially attracted legions of investors during the buying frenzy in growth stocks, meme stocks, and cryptocurrencies throughout 2021, but they lost their luster as rising interest rates crushed those speculative investments. But could either of these broken fintech stocks stage a comeback over the next few quarters? Let's take a fresh look at their business models, near-term challenges, and valuations to decide.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
