|
18.01.2022 15:16:00
Better Food Delivery Stock: DoorDash vs. Just Eat Takeaway
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and Just Eat Takeaway (NASDAQ: GRUB) are two of the world's largest food delivery platforms.DoorDash is the market leader in the U.S., and it's been gradually expanding into Canada, Australia, and Europe. It's also in the process of buying Wolt, a Finnish delivery start-up, to accelerate its European expansion this year.Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway owns Just Eat, Takeaway.com, Grubhub, and other regional leaders. Its takeover of Grubhub last year made it the largest food delivery company outside of China, and it operates in over two dozen countries across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Oceania.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!