|
05.04.2023 12:00:00
Better Gaming Stock: AMD vs. Corsair
The video games market is expected to reach a value of $372 billion in 2023 and $502 billion by 2027, according to a study by Statista. That suggests a compound annual growth rate of 7.8%. Given that rosy outlook, now would seem to be a great time to take advantage and add a strong gaming stock to your portfolio. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) might not be the first stocks that come to mind when looking into the gaming industry, which is dominated by behemoths like Microsoft and Sony. However, these smaller companies can make compelling investments because they have advantages on specific aspects of gaming. Investors seem to have noticed this as both stocks are trading up by more than 35% year to date. But if you could only buy into one of these two gaming stocks, is AMD or Corsair the better buy? Let's assess. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaming Corps ABmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gaming Corps ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|83,49
|-1,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne. Die Wall Street gibt am Donnerstag ab. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.