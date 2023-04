Better Gaming Stock: AMD vs. Corsair

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The video games market is expected to reach a value of $372 billion in 2023 and $502 billion by 2027, according to a study by Statista. That suggests a compound annual growth rate of 7.8%. Given that rosy outlook, now would seem to be a great time to take advantage and add a strong gaming stock to your portfolio. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) might not be the first stocks that come to mind when looking into the gaming industry, which is dominated by behemoths like Microsoft and Sony. However, these smaller companies can make compelling investments because they have advantages on specific aspects of gaming. Investors seem to have noticed this as both stocks are trading up by more than 35% year to date. But if you could only buy into one of these two gaming stocks, is AMD or Corsair the better buy? Let's assess. Continue reading