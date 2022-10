Better Gaming Stock: Microsoft vs. AMD

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks have had a particularly rough year in 2022, with PC gaming companies seeing steep declines in their share prices. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been similarly affected, with its stock plummeting 58% year to date. However, the company remains a strong contender for investors as its long-term prospects outweigh potential short-term losses. Moreover, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is another gaming stock worth consideration. The company has a diverse business that has seen its stock fall 31% since January despite the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index's fall of 30% in the same period. Microsoft offers a strong business that could also see significant gains in the long run. If you can only add one to your portfolio, you might wonder if you should take advantage of AMD's bargain stock price or rely on Microsoft's decades of industry dominance. Continue reading