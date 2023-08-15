|
15.08.2023 15:10:00
Better Gaming Stock: Roblox vs. Unity
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity (NYSE: U) both help people create and monetize games with their game-development platforms. Roblox enables younger users to create their own games with a simple block-based system. They can share their games with other users and monetize them with an in-game currency called Robux. Unity is a more sophisticated game-development engine which is used to create more than half of the world's mobile, PC, and console games. It also enables its developers to monetize their games with integrated ads, in-game transactions, and other paid features.Roblox and Unity aren't direct competitors, but they both grew rapidly during the pandemic as people played more games. That growth spurt coincided with the buying frenzy in growth and meme stocks, and Roblox and Unity both hit their all-time highs in November 2021. However, both stocks subsequently plunged about 80% as their growth cooled off and rising interest rates popped their bubbly valuations. Should you buy either of these out-of-favor gaming stocks as a turnaround play?
