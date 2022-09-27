|
27.09.2022 13:00:00
Better Gaming Stock: Take-Two vs. Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) have both had immense success in the world of video game stocks. The companies have released some of the world's most popular and lucrative game franchises, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, FIFA, and Madden. Consequently, investors looking to add a gaming stock to their portfolio might consider one of these companies.Like most gaming stocks in 2022, Take-Two and EA have taken hits to their share prices as rises in inflation have caused declines in consumer spending; tech stocks, in general, have similarly been affected. Take-Two's stock price fell 38% since January, while EA's sunk 13% in the same period.Take-Two and EA each have positives and negatives regarding financial stability and long-term outlooks; however, one is the smarter and better buy. Let's assess. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!