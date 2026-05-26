CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137
|
26.05.2026 02:35:00
Better Gene-Editing Stock: CRISPR Therapeutics or Beam Therapeutics?
The gene-editing niche of the biotech industry is gaining momentum, as various companies focused on these techniques -- which allow scientists to alter patients' DNA to treat some diseases -- have made significant clinical progress over the past decade or so. Two notable gene-editing drugmakers are CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM). Both have performed well over the past year and could see further gains ahead, given the important catalysts on the horizon. But which one is the better gene editing stock? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.CRISPR Therapeutics focuses on CRISPR-based gene editing, a technique that earned its creators a Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The biotech made a significant breakthrough in 2023 when it landed approval for Casgevy, a medicine for two rare blood-related disorders, sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT). CRISPR Therapeutics developed this therapy with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Casgevy has not generated much revenue yet. Gene editing medicines are expensive and complex to administer. However, CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex have made progress getting third-party payers on board.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.