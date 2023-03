Better Generics Pharmaceutical Stock: Teva or Viatris?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) are two of the top makers of generic pharmaceuticals, but both healthcare companies are having to look beyond their generic and branded drugs to find a way to grow sales.While Teva's 2022 revenue was down compared to 2021, the company is forecasting revenue growth in 2023, due in part to increased sales of anti-spasm drug Austedo, as well as a likely launch of a Humira biosimilar. Viatris' revenue was also down in 2022, but its net income was up and it is expecting more than $500 million in revenue from new launches this year. Which is the better long-term buy? Let's see.Teva is the world's largest maker of generic pharmaceuticals, with around 3,600 products. The Israeli company has seen its shares climb by more than 8% so far this year and more than 27% over the past 12 months.Continue reading